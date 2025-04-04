Sen. Bernie Sanders bringing Fighting Oligarchy tour to Missoula

MISSOULA — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be in Missoula later this month.

He is bringing his Fighting Oligarchy tour to the University of Montana on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Sanders will speak at the Adams Center beginning at 1 p.m. and will be joined by International President of AFA-CWA Sara Nelson. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

The tour consists of rallies and town halls that have drawn large crowds to hear Sanders challenge President Donald Trump's policies and economic disparities in the U.S.

"The American people, whether they are Democrats, Republicans or Independents, do not want billionaires to control our government or buy our elections," Sanders stated in a news release. "They do not want Republicans to decimate Social Security and the Veterans Administration. They do not want huge tax breaks for the wealthiest people in the country paid for by massive cuts to Medicaid and other programs that working families rely on. That is why I will be visiting Republican-held districts all over the Western United States. When we are organized and fight back, we can defeat oligarchy.”

People planning to attend the Missoula event are being encouraged to use mass transit, rideshares, or carpool. The nearest parking for events at the Adams Center are Lots P, Z, M & M1. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Sanders first visited Missoula in 2016 when was running in the Democratic primary against Hilary Clinton. He returned in 2018 to campaign for Rob Quist who was running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.