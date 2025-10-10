Sentinel High School students revitalize campus with 35 new trees

MISSOULA — Students at Sentinel High School in Missoula spent two days this week getting their hands dirty for a good cause — planting 35 new trees to restore their campus after losing several in a July 2024 windstorm.

The back-to-back tree planting days were organized by Sentinel teacher Ezra Schearer, marking the first time the school has undertaken this initiative.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News students collaborating while planting

"This is the first time we've ever done it. Like many in the community, we lost, I think seven trees in the windstorm in 2024," Schearer said.

The project aims to get students invested in their campus for years to come.

"The goal was always to have the kids plant the trees so they're invested in our campus, and 20 years from now they can drive by Sentinel High School and say, 'Hey, that's the tree I planted,'" Schearer said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Ezra Schearer, a teacher at Sentinel High School

The timeline of this collaborative effort landed on a very eventful week during the school year.

"It just so happens we're doing this during homecoming week, which we thought would make it more difficult, but you know it's kind of a fitting way to celebrate," Schearer said.

Students embraced the opportunity to contribute to their school's future while bonding with classmates during the collaborative effort.

"I think it's really cool that we get to contribute to our school and stuff and get to see something that'll grow," student Harper Tucker said.

The revitalization project became possible through fundraising efforts, assistance from a landscape architect, Trees for Missoula, and other community partnerships.

Student Maddie Winters expressed gratitude for the unique experience.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Maddie Winters, student at Sentinel High School

"I think it's a pretty special experience to have and I'm really grateful that our school is allowing us to have this opportunity to contribute and I think it's pretty special," Winters said.

The tree planting represents both environmental restoration and community building, giving students a connection to their school campus that will carry on beyond their time as students.

The list of support and partnerships is as follows:

Ryan Schumacher- Principal Architect, MMW GroupKate Dinsmore- Landscape Architect, WGM GroupMel Brock- Executive Director, Mid-Town Business Association.Susan Tietleman- Trees for MissoulaElisabeth Kwak Hefferan & Others- Families for a Livable ClimateDonna Gaukler- Director of Parks and Rec.Haley Hansen- Executive Director- Missoula Urban DevelopmentHannah Payne- Urban and Community Service Forester Western, Montana DNRC

