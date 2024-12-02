Shop Sunday School moves to North Higgins, just in time for the holiday season

MISSOULA — On North Higgins Avenue, there is a new face to the street — just in time for the holiday season.

Shop Sunday School has moved its store to the popular downtown shopping area.

The store carries brands like "RMS Beauty" and makeup by Victoria Beckam.

The shop opened on Black Friday and is now ready for holiday shoppers to come in and find their gifts for family and friends.

Jen Hildebrand, owner of Shop Sunday School explained to MTN the importance of shopping locally.

“I think that shopping local is so big it, you know, you are helping create an economy. You're helping feed families. There are a lot of small business owners in Missoula. 80% of them, I believe, especially retail stores, are women. So there's just you create such it's honestly just a gift. When people walk in and they want to, you know, buy something from my store,” Hildebrand said.

Shop Sunday School ships all over the world to people who find their website, but they’ve also brought some of the top brands overseas to Missoula.

“We carry some of the biggest in fragrances that you can only find in Europe. We have exclusives with some really great designers and companies. We carry via Victoria Beckham beauty and fragrances by radio, lots of other fun things. I really love clean beauty and sustainable products. So it's kind of like the passion of the store too, that's really evolved,” Hildebrand said.

Shop Sunday School is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

