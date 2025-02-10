Super Book Sunday raises money for new Missoula festival

MISSOULA — You have definitely heard of Super Bowl Sunday. But, have you heard of Super Book Sunday? Before the big game, Missoulians gathered at Draughtworks to pick up a book or two or, even, a whole bag at Fact and Fiction Books’ annual fundraiser.

“You buy a tote bag, fill it with books, and all the proceeds go to Indigipalooza,” said Fact and Fiction Books Owner Mara Panich.

For the third time, Fact and Fiction Books put on the sale with unsold books from the previous year. This year, the proceeds all went towards Indigipalooza MT, a new festival celebrating indigenous arts and stories coming to Missoula this August.

At Super Book Sunday, the process was pretty simple. Readers bought a bag for $15 and filled it up with free books, all while providing financial support to the new festival.

“We really, really support the idea of highlighting native voices and indigenous voices in Montana particularly, but everywhere,” Panich said.

When the fundraiser kicked off at noon, the line was already sticking out the door.

“We try to do it before the game. But, Draughtworks also doesn't have any TVs, so it's kind of a nice spot where people come in, can have a non-Super Bowl experience if they want, or they can come in, grab some books, grab a growler and then go to their Super Bowl party.”