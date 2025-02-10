Super Sober Bowl Sunday returns to support addiction recovery

MISSOULA — At Super Sober Bowl Sunday, hundreds of Missoulians cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and for each others’ recovery from substance abuse. This was the eighth year that Missoula’s Revive Church hosted a completely sober party to watch the big game.

“On a day where people could drink too much, we have a family-friendly event that celebrates recovery,” Pastor Josh Yakos said.

Yakos and church member Chris Coghlan kicked off the tradition to offer an alternative to the typical Super Bowl party.

“Josh and I were with our children watching the games downtown, and we just felt like everyone was just getting completely annihilated and marijuana smoke and it just wasn't very fun. We just wanted to watch the game with our kids, a family-friendly event,” Coghlan said. “Thus, it started the idea of hosting this and it's transformed into something that's positive and gives a safe place for everyone to go.”

While Super Sober Bowl Sunday is a party for anyone who wants to watch the game, it really aims to support people in recovery and impacted by substance abuse.

“We don't watch the halftime show, but we do have stories of recovery where people share their stories of how they've gone on the journey to stop drinking, to stop using drugs and they share that story with with the whole crowd,” Yakos said. “It's a moment of inspiration, it’s a moment that solidifies their walk in sobriety and it's a moment of celebration for everyone in the Missoula area.”