Target Range celebrates math teacher named finalist for presidential award

MISSOULA — It was a very special school assembly on Thursday at Target Range School District in Missoula as the entire study body gathered to surprise and recognize math teacher Ms. Alison Lokey.

Lokey is a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

"There's no one else I can think of that's more deserving than Alison for this award because she puts the students first," Lokey's colleague, Ryan Delany, said. "She is that teacher who can joke around with kids, but at the same time when it's down to business, she knows how to teach math."

The President can recognize over 100 teachers nationwide. It's the nation's highest honors for K-12 teachers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Lokey's approach to teaching 7th and 8th grade math is the reason behind her national recognition. Despite being a leader in the classroom, she does not require the local attention.

"When I'm in a room with 13 year olds teaching them math, I'm 100% in the spotlight and that's what I want," she said. "But in terms of like at an assembly or amongst my peers or something, no I don't love it."

Lokey has earned a reputation as a veteran teacher at Target Range for inspiring curiosity, challenging students, and building their confidence in math. Just ask her students.

"How to understand something in real world terms instead of just theoretic ideas of, 'These numbers mean this and do this,'" Lee Whiting, a student, said. "But she relates them to other things to give you some sort of understanding of it."

Target Range's principal Dan Ries believes Lokey's success is rooted in the environment she builds.

"She makes math meaningful for students, challenges them to think critically, and builds an environment where every learner feels capable of succeeding," he said. "We are incredibly proud to have her at TR, and that her excellence is being recognized on the national stage."

National awardees will be announced later by the National Science Foundation and the White House. Those selected will receive a certificate signed by the President, $10,000, and an invitation to Washington, D.C. for events and professional opportunities.

Lokey's had her eyes set on a specific honor for some time now.

"Mr. Ries has a pretty plaque in his office so I figured someday I'd get a pretty plaque too," she said. "And I got it today."