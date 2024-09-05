Watch Now
Technical error delays FASFA application filing at University of Montana

The deadlines for paying tuition have been relaxed from the original deadline of September 16
A technical error with two UM computer systems caused a halt in the filing of students' FASFA applications.
University of Montana Campus
Posted

MISSOULA — A technical error with two University of Montana computer systems caused a halt in the filing of students' FASFA applications, which has delayed students from receiving their financial aid offers.

A UM spokesperson says students are currently being notified of the situation by University of Montana officials and that the financial aid office is working to remedy each application on a case-by-case basis.

The deadlines for paying tuition have been relaxed from the original deadline of Sept. 16, 2024, and new tuition deadlines will be posted as UM continues to re-do applications.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

