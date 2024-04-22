Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

The Axmen Recycling and Rooster Sanctuary Facility

"Bring us your poor - your tired huddled masses"
When faced with the dilemma of what to do with his left over roosters, this local business owner thought outside of the box.
Home Rooster
Blue Rooster
Excavator Rooster
Puddle Drink Rooster
Rooster Close Up
Roosters Junk Pile
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 18:31:41-04

MISSOULA — When faced with the decision to either kill his leftover roosters or find something else to do with them, Guy Hanson, owner of Axmen, thought outside the box.

Roosters Junk Pile

Being the dictator for life of Axmen, he just so happened to have a recycling yard at his disposal and he thought, “why don’t I take them there!”

Rooster Close Up

Today, The Axmen Recycling and Rooster Sanctuary Facility houses unwanted roosters by the dozens where they can be assured that they will not be killed.

Excavator Rooster
Zach Volheim/MTN News

“Bring us your poor, your tired huddled masses — your roosters with anger management issues — and we’ll give them a place where they can live out their lives in peace and harmony," Guy Hanson told MTN.

Watch the video below to get a full view of this story — it’s one you won’t want to miss.

The Axmen Recycling and Rooster Sanctuary Facility
