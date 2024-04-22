MISSOULA — When faced with the decision to either kill his leftover roosters or find something else to do with them, Guy Hanson, owner of Axmen, thought outside the box.

Being the dictator for life of Axmen, he just so happened to have a recycling yard at his disposal and he thought, “why don’t I take them there!”

Today, The Axmen Recycling and Rooster Sanctuary Facility houses unwanted roosters by the dozens where they can be assured that they will not be killed.

“Bring us your poor, your tired huddled masses — your roosters with anger management issues — and we’ll give them a place where they can live out their lives in peace and harmony," Guy Hanson told MTN.

