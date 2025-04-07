MISSOULA — The International Wildlife Film Festival returns to Missoula for the 48th year, making it the longest running wildlife festival in the world.

The festival is set to takes place primarily at the Roxy Theater from April 19 to April 24.

The film festival operations manager of the Roxy, David Mills-Low, said they have spent months preparing for the thousands of people this event attracts each year.

“We probably have four or 5000 people from the community show up for that parade and dresses their favorite animals and march up the street together,” Mills-Low said.

This Missoula community event kicks off with the WildWalk Parade in Downtown Missoula on April 19 at 11a.m.. Following the parade is a week long marathon of 74 movies.

“We've got films that are certainly fun and funny and great for kids and adults and we've also got films for people that are very passionate about the world that we live in," Mills-Low said.

Missoula welcomes nature lovers and film-makers from all over the world including Korea, New England, Canada and more.

The Roxy expects anywhere around 8,000 people throughout the week because is a highly anticipated event.

“It is something that is for many people a part of their spring," Mills-Low said.

Night one will kick off with a screening of "Lost Wolves of Yellowstone", making its Missoula debut at the Wilma Theatre. Events will continue to take place all throughout the week.

Tickets are available on the Roxy's website or at the event.

