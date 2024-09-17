The remarkable summer of Iris the osprey comes to a close in Missoula

MISSOULA — We are reflecting on the extraordinary season experienced by Missoula’s most famous feathered resident Iris the osprey as summer winds down.

This year has been particularly eventful for Iris, who not only started a family but also braved extreme weather and a hostile owl. The promise of an even better “bird’s eye view” of the Hellgate nest next year only adds to the excitement.

A Peek into the lives of ospreys

Dr. Erick Greene, a University of Montana researcher closely monitoring the osprey nest, shared his insights with MTN, “This camera gives us a really intimate view of the lives of wild creatures. And all the challenges they go through.”

The Hellgate osprey nest — thanks to a strategically placed camera — has become a global sensation, offering live feeds of Iris’s daily life.

At about 29 years old, Iris is believed to be one of the oldest ospreys in existence, making her story even more compelling.

A long-awaited breeding season

For the past five years, Iris has not had any offspring, and she has been without a reliable mate for much of that time.

“Iris hasn’t had babies for five years; she hasn’t had a reliable man in her life for quite a while," Dr. Greene shared. "Frankly, I didn’t think she’d ever breed again. We don’t know how long Osprey can keep breeding, but she’s done it.”

This season, however, was nothing short of magical. Iris found a dependable partner in Finnegan, leading to the arrival of two chicks— Sum-Eh, a girl, and Antali, a boy.

“He’s such a great dad. He was incubating and feeding Iris and feeding the chicks. He protects this nest when eagles go over; he scrambles and chases them off. He’s bonded very tightly with Iris," Dr. Greene said. "Fingers crossed if Iris survives to next year, Finnegan will be back, and we’ll have another go at this.”

Survival against the odds

Through the Hellgate nest cam, viewers anxiously watched Iris fend off an aggressive owl, cool her chicks during sweltering summer days, and teach them to brace themselves against intense windstorms that proved fatal to other chicks in nearby nests.

With Finnegan tirelessly bringing in a daily buffet of fish, the chicks thrived.

“Iris is incredibly popular all around the world; this camera has gone viral," Dr. Greene stated.

Looking ahead: Better equipment for better views

To enhance the viewing experience, the Osprey Project Fund and the University of Montana Foundation plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

The goal is to purchase updated camera gear through donations, merchandise sales, and unique offers like owning a piece of the nest.

“This is a stick that was brought into the nest by Iris or Finnegan," Dr. Greene explained. "They can be sloppy or the wind can blow sticks out. At the bottom of the pole, there is a huge pile of branches. This is a cottonwood stick that has been personally endorsed by Iris or Finnegan.”

The branches will be transformed into pens for sale to sustain the Osprey project. After 17 years at this nest along the Clark Fork River, Iris has left an indelible impact.

“It’s amazing how much Iris, her family, and her story mean to people all around the world. I get amazing messages from everywhere with testimonials on how much Iris means to them, how inspirational she is," Dr. Greene said.

"I’ve heard from a woman in Ukraine whose town is getting bombed as we speak. She says it’s very stressful but the first thing I do every day is turn on the Iris camera and when I see her, it gives me hope and strength," he continued.

Iris’s story continues to captivate and inspire, making her journey one that the world eagerly follows.

Visit https://hs.umt.edu/osprey/donate.php for more information or to make a donation.