Thousands turn out for Missoula's "Hands Off" Rally

MISSOULA — Thousands of people gathered on the Missoula courthouse lawn Saturday morning to express their solidarity and concerns about Trump administration policies.

The crowd, consisting of people of all ages, described the event as both a rally and a protest, emphasizing their desire for Montana's congressional delegation to listen to their concerns.

“Please do your job. Please think about the people these decisions affect. And please consider the fact that women’s rights are fully on the line,” said Britny Lewis, one of the attendees.

Missoula "Hands Off" Rally

Ashley Barrett echoed similar sentiments, urging, “Hands off! And please try to protect our democracy because it can crumble. This isn’t guaranteed, and we do have to fight for it.”

The signs and banners at the event covered a wide range of topics, including social security, Medicare, the future of American democracy, and public land protections.

MTN News Missoula Hands Off Rally, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Many attendees voiced their frustrations over the immigration policies enacted by the Trump administration and the mass firings of federal workers led by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Nate McDaniel criticized the current administration, stating, “They need to get rid of who’s in the White House now because it is poisonous. Clearly, they need a good flushing.”

Talus Murphy added, “I mostly just don’t think he’s doing the right thing, and I think that maybe we could help a little by doing this.”

MTN News Missoula "Hands Off" Rally Saturday, April 5, 2025

The hour-and-a-half event was peaceful and enthusiastic, featuring a variety of speakers who rallied the crowd. It concluded with a march across the Beartracks Bridge, with participants hopeful that this is not the end of civil discourse.

“I think we’re building momentum. We’re telling people it’s a safe place to come out and express yourself. Kids, dogs, strollers—we’re providing opportunities for you to raise your voice. Because you’ve got the opportunity in this country to write, to call, or to make a meeting with your representative. But if you don’t, you won’t,” said one of the organizers.

