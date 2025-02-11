Tips to avoid frozen pipes during Western Montana's bitter cold

MISSOULA — The Arctic cold has once again settled in across much of Montana.
The City of Missoula is offering some pointers on how to avoid frozen water pipes:
- Open lower cabinet doors in both the kitchen and bathroom to let warm air reach the pipes,
- Keep basement and other windows near water pipes closed,
- Make sure cold air returns do not blow on water pipes,
- Turn on all water fixtures briefly each day during a cold snap,
- Run hot water through pipes when possible, and
- Leave a faucet running at a slow trickle (about the size of a pencil lead) through the night or when you're gone for 8 hours or more during the day. The cost of the additional water will be much less than having frozen pipes.
Anyone with a water emergency in Missoula can call 406-552-6700.