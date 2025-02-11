Tips to avoid frozen pipes during Western Montana's bitter cold

MISSOULA — The Arctic cold has once again settled in across much of Montana.

The City of Missoula is offering some pointers on how to avoid frozen water pipes:



Open lower cabinet doors in both the kitchen and bathroom to let warm air reach the pipes,

Keep basement and other windows near water pipes closed,

Make sure cold air returns do not blow on water pipes,

Turn on all water fixtures briefly each day during a cold snap,

Run hot water through pipes when possible, and

Leave a faucet running at a slow trickle (about the size of a pencil lead) through the night or when you're gone for 8 hours or more during the day. The cost of the additional water will be much less than having frozen pipes.

Anyone with a water emergency in Missoula can call 406-552-6700.