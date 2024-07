UPDATE: 9:51 a.m. - July 23, 2024

The earlier crash at the intersection of South Higgins Avenue and Pattee Canyon Drive in Missoula has been cleared.

Traffic is once again moving through the area.

(first report: 9:36 a.m. - July 23, 2024)

A crash is slowing traffic at the intersection of South Higgins Avenue and Pattee Canyon Drive in Missoula.

Traffic is being detoured and drivers should expect delays in the area.