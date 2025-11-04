United Way donates $10,000 to Missoula Food Bank amid SNAP cuts

MISSOULA — Food banks are feeling the impact with November's SNAP benefits stalled due to the partial federal government shutdown.

The United Way of Missoula County wants to support those in need, which is why the organization donated $10,000 to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

Expecting an increase in demand at local food banks, United Way gave $5,000 from a longtime donor and another $5,000 from their emergency assistance fund.

"When we heard about the suspension of SNAP benefits, we knew that our friends at the food bank would be facing an unprecedented demand. Already 1 in 5 Missoula County residents go to the food bank when there's too much month at the end of the money, meaning when their SNAP benefits run out," United Way of Missoula County CEO Susan Hay Patrick said.

While federal judges have ordered the use of contingency funds to restore SNAP, United Way believes it could take weeks for families to receive benefits and alleviate stress. The organization hopes to support people and one of Missoula's local pantries in the meantime.

Close to 80,000 Montanans rely on SNAP benefits.