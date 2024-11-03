University of Montana event to honor Elouise Cobell

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will commemorate Elouise Cobell Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, with a series of events honoring the achievements of the Blackfeet woman whose efforts led to one of the most significant legal victories for Native Americans in U.S. history.

In 2015, former Gov. Steve Bullock proclaimed Nov. 5 Elouise Cobell Day in recognition of her contributions to justice, Native rights and financial transparency.

Cobell, the great-granddaughter of Blackfeet Chief Mountain Chief, devoted her life to advocating for the rights of Native Americans, leading a historic class action lawsuit against the U.S. government over the mismanagement of Native funds, resulting in a $3.4 billion settlement.

There will be a screening of “100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice” from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the University Center Theatre.

Local community members and the media are invited to join the day’s events on Tuesday, Nov, 5, beginning at the Payne Center at noon with a full schedule of activities:



Noon: Opening Prayer & Honor Song, Payne Center.

12:30 p.m.: Round Dance & Lunch, The Oval.

1-1:30 p.m.: Special Guest Speaker Carol Juneau, retired educator and legislator, Payne Center.

2-3:30 p.m.: Cobell Recipient Panel, Payne Center.

The celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the legacy Cobell has left for Native communities and all those who stand for justice.

"Her work has inspired generations and continues to influence efforts towards fairness and integrity across Indian Country," a news release states.