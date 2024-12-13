University of Montana holds Fall Commencement Ceremony

MISSOULA — It was a day to celebrate for hundreds of University of Montana students who graduated Friday after years of hard work.

The Fall Commencement Ceremony at the Adams Center honored 750 students.

Some earned their Ph.D.s, some their Masters, and many their undergrad degrees from different schools.

UM President Seth Bodner congratulated the graduates saying he looks forward to watching them excel in their careers, using the knowledge they developed and experiences they had at UM.

The university also presented an honorary doctorate to William Marcus, a 1974 UM graduate who served as the longtime director of the University's Broadcast Media Center.

His speech challenged the graduates to be the storytellers in their own lives and to do their part in making the world better.

There were lots of cheers from family and friends watching in the stands as the graduating students celebrated the next chapter in their lives.

As President Bodner said, it was a great day to be a Grizzly.