University of Montana invites community to winter pep rally, bonfire 

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is inviting people to stop by the annual winter pep rally and bonfire this weekend.

The rally will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the University Center and on the Oval, between the Lady Griz and men’s basketball teams hosting Montana State University.

There will be free games in the UC's gaming den, as well as face painting and sign-making stations with Griz student-athletes. Free snacks, food for purchase and a beer garden will be available. A bonfire and fireworks outdoors on the Oval will get underway at 5:30 p.m.



The Lady Griz take on MSU at 2 p.m. and the men’s basketball game begins at 7 p.m. Both games are in the Adams Center, and tickets are available for purchase online.

The hoops games will also be broadcast live on the MTN channel.

Parking in Lot P, adjacent to the Adams Center, will be reserved for those with Griz basketball parking passes.

Members of the public attending the pep rally are encouraged to park near the UC, including Lots A, F, R, V or V1.

