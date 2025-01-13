University of Montana kicks off spring semester with winter fun

MISSOULA — Winter isn’t just coming, it’s here, and that means fun University of Montana events for students and community members as the spring semester takes off.

Students will be back in class on Thursday, Jan. 16, trekking past fire pits and snow domes designed to make the snowy Oval a bit comfier.

“We are so excited for our students to be back and for the community to come celebrate the start of a new semester with us,” said Karen Schlatter, UM student experience manager. “We really embrace our winter vibrancy, and we have so much for everyone to do, both inside and outside.”

Some highlights of UM’s Winter Welcome Back are:



Saturday, Jan. 18: Levi Horn, a former Griz great and NFL player, will present a free motivational talk titled “Medicine Game” at 12:30 p.m. in the Adams Center West Auxiliary Gym. He will speak in the same venue again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. All are welcome. His appearance is sponsored by UM Admissions, the School of Public and Community Health Sciences, the Kyiyo Student Association and the Native American Center of Excellence.



Saturday, Jan. 18: The N7-inspired Lady Griz basketball game is ready to roll. UM will play Idaho State at 2 p.m. in the Adams Center. The game resulted from Nike’s N7 program, which promotes sports and its benefits to Native American communities, and the UM event will celebrate Native people and culture. Artist Kaylene Big Knife designed this year’s Native Griz logo used on shooting shirts. Native Griz apparel is available at Scheels, the M Store and the on-campus Go Griz Store.



Wednesday, Jan. 22: Boondockers’ Day will run from noon to 1 p.m. on the UM Oval. This traditional event offers competition among foresty students, law students and administrators – think chucking axes and flinging buffalo chips. The event is a lead-up to the 106th Foresters’ Ball and offers chances to win free ball tickets and merchandise. Saturday, Jan. 25: Between the big Griz-Cat basketball games at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Adams Center, the University will host a Winter Pep Rally from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the University Center and on the Oval. This dynamic event will include a giant bonfire, fireworks, activities with Griz student-athletes, free snacks, ice-skating on the Oval (free rentals), snow dome visits, face painting, sign making and a beer garden (for those of age). The Gaming Den in the University Center will offer free pool and pingpong, and Gary’s Local $6 Burgers will be available for purchase. Fireworks will light up Main Hall around 6 p.m.



Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1: UM’s famous Foresters’ Ball with all its dancing, music and revelry starts at 7 p.m. both nights in Schreiber Gym. Blue Collar Band will provide live music as attendees get “married” and “divorced” in the chapel, get sent to “jail” or get their locks shorn (for real) in the barbershop. The theme this year is “Tankers Dumpin,’ Crews a Jumpin,’” which honors firefighting aviation and the 13 smokejumpers, including several UM students, who perished in the 1949 Mann Gulch Fire. Students build an entire old Montana town inside the gym for this event. Ball tickets are available on GrizTix.



Saturday, Feb. 1: Community Forestry Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schreiber Gym. This is a family-friendly time to visit the Foresters’ Ball venue without all the rowdies. Land management agencies and companies from across Western Montana will provide interactive booths and activities.



Saturday, Feb 1: The N7-inspired Griz basketball game will hit the hardwood at 4 p.m. in Dahlberg Arena, with UM taking on the Sacramento State Hornets.

Schlatter said winter at UM brims with many other campus events not on this list. For instance, students and community members can always cross-country ski at the UM Golf Course with rentals available at Outdoor Program Rental Shop. The UM College of the Arts and Media also provides a full slate of museum, theater and musical events.