University of Montana makes space for a Makerspace

MISSOULA — The University of Montana wants students to be bold and bring their ideas to life so it's created a space for the students to do that, called the Makerspace.

The hub is now open to help students foster their creativity, and it's free. Trucker hats and tote bags were the theme of the day-three grand opening this week.

Students and staff can use the space as their very own, having access to all of the tools and materials inside.

"We love it here, we love all of the machines, so many people have come," said UM student Lindsay Torres.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News University students using the Makerspace

The Makerspace provides sewing machines, cloth and irons to craft materials together, as well as a GlowForge to create wooden coasters.

The University wants students use this hub at their disposal, especially those looking to start a brand or be an entrepreneur.

“I really want to pull from the Missoula community, people that have a jewelry line or have a clothing line that can help foster creativity here," the Makerspace program coordinator, Jordan Crawdford said.

You can find the creativity hub on the second-floor of the University Center, above the bookstore.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News University students using the Makerspace

Crawford said in the case where a student does start their own business and is making revenue, the hope is for that student to eventually bring their own supplies- while still being able to access the hub to work.

