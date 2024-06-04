University of Montana seeking applicants for over 50 open positions

MISSOULA — The University of Montana (UM) hosted its first-ever career fair on June 4, 2024.

UM is looking to fill more than 50 positions in housing, athletics, and dining. Twenty-four of those jobs are available through UM dining.

"For any classified employee, we have the best benefits package. So, that's a wellness package. It's all medical, mandatory retirement," Kacey Gardipee, Associate Director for UM's residential and campus dining told MTN."

Individuals, including students, can apply to be cashiers, cooks, sous chefs, or dishwashers.

"This is the best place to work on campus for students. We're really flexible in our department with your schedule and hours," said Gardipee.

Emily Brown/MTN News A view of Mount Jumbo and Mount Sentinel from the upper level of the Lodge Dining Center

Some new hires will get the chance to work at the new Lodge Dining Center which is set to open for the fall semester on August 19, 2024.

The bi-level building will feature a Mongolian station, a pizza oven, space for over 900 people to eat, plus many tributes to Montana throughout the building itself and through use of local ingredients.

Gardipee also added that staff get tuition waivers to attend school at UM.

"If you're a full-time employee, you get up to six credits per semester and then you also get a discount for anyone in your immediate family. So, that's really great in getting people that education to further their lives."

Interested in applying? Click here for more information.