Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

University of Montana seeking applicants for over 50 open positions

UM is looking to fill positions in housing, athletics, and dining
UM Job Fair
Emily Brown/MTN News
The University of Montana hosted its first ever career fair on June 4, 2024
UM Job Fair
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 04, 2024

MISSOULA — The University of Montana (UM) hosted its first-ever career fair on June 4, 2024.

UM is looking to fill more than 50 positions in housing, athletics, and dining. Twenty-four of those jobs are available through UM dining.

"For any classified employee, we have the best benefits package. So, that's a wellness package. It's all medical, mandatory retirement," Kacey Gardipee, Associate Director for UM's residential and campus dining told MTN."

Individuals, including students, can apply to be cashiers, cooks, sous chefs, or dishwashers.

"This is the best place to work on campus for students. We're really flexible in our department with your schedule and hours," said Gardipee.

View from Lodge Dining Center
A view of Mount Jumbo and Mount Sentinel from the upper level of the Lodge Dining Center

Some new hires will get the chance to work at the new Lodge Dining Center which is set to open for the fall semester on August 19, 2024.

The bi-level building will feature a Mongolian station, a pizza oven, space for over 900 people to eat, plus many tributes to Montana throughout the building itself and through use of local ingredients.

Gardipee also added that staff get tuition waivers to attend school at UM.

"If you're a full-time employee, you get up to six credits per semester and then you also get a discount for anyone in your immediate family. So, that's really great in getting people that education to further their lives."

Interested in applying? Click here for more information.

More local news from KPAX
flathead primary election

Flathead County

Flathead voters flock to polling places to vote in Montana Primary Election

Kiana Wilson
3:35 PM, Jun 04, 2024
U.S. Capitol MTN

Montana Politics

Voters to decide U.S. House candidates in Montana’s western district

Kathryn Roley
3:18 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Missoula County Courthouse

Missoula County

Update on development projects across Missoula County

Zach Volheim
1:24 PM, Jun 04, 2024
tdown.png

Politics

Trump endorses Downing in 2nd Congressional District primary

Blair Miller - Daily Montanan
12:50 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Whitefish City Hall

Flathead County

Whitefish reminding residents to be ‘bear aware’

MTN News
11:08 AM, Jun 04, 2024
CBS Zebra

Western Montana News

Montana-bound zebras in quarantine pending health inspection

John Emeigh
10:33 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader