University of Montana to celebrate graduates at Dec. 13 commencement ceremony

The University of Montana will celebrate over 900 degree candidates who make up the fall class of 2024 during its Commencement celebration on Friday, Dec. 13.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the Adams Center.

“This commencement ceremony will celebrate the hundreds of hard-working Grizzlies who achieved their goal of earning a college diploma,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “In the years ahead, I look forward to watching these graduates excel in their careers, using the knowledge they developed and experiences they had as part of our UM community.”

During the ceremony, UM will present an honorary doctorate to William Marcus, a 1974 UM graduate who served as the longtime director of the University’s Broadcast Media Center. The legendary Montana storyteller will address the graduates as the ceremony’s commencement speaker.

The Fall Commencement Ceremony is free and open to the public. Parking will be free, and UDASH buses will run as part of their regular Friday schedule.

UM will provide additional ADA parking spaces and seating areas for the ceremony. Other accessible accommodations are available on a first-come basis. Please arrive early if accessible accommodations are needed.

People who who need other accessibility accommodations can email Brandon Kress in the Adams Center at brandon.kress@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-5357. Visit the Accessibility and Special Accommodations page for more information.

A livestream of the event will be available on the Fall 2024 Commencement website.

Visit 2024 Fall Commencement for additional information or email questions to commencement@umontana.edu.