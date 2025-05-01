University of Montana to celebrate graduates at May 10 commencement ceremony

MISSOULA — Over 1,800-degree candidates from the University of Montana's 2025 class will take part in a commencement celebration on Saturday, May 10.

“It is an honor to be among the first to congratulate the UM class of 2025,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “We are thrilled for these talented graduates to launch their careers and live fulfilling lives. Their hard work and determination will be celebrated for years to come.”

UM will host two on-campus ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Adams Center. The 9 a.m. ceremony will include graduates of the College of Humanities and Sciences, Department of Public Administration and Policy, W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, and the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will include graduates from the College of Business, Missoula College, College of Health, and the College of Arts and Media.

During the ceremonies, UM will present honorary doctorates to Steve Rinella and Eric Sprunk. Rinella is the New York Times-bestselling author of more than 10 books, the star of the Netflix television series “MeatEater” and the host of “The MeatEater Podcast.” Rinella has become an influential thought leader for connecting modern society with nature. UM will present him with an Honorary Doctorate of Forestry and Conservation at the 9 a.m. ceremony.

Sprunk worked at Nike Inc. for 27 years, rising to the rank of chief operating officer as he helped transform and grow one of the world’s most recognizable and successful brands. UM will present him with an Honorary Doctorate of Business during the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The commencement ceremonies are free and open to the public.

UM will provide additional ADA parking spaces and seating areas for the ceremony. Other accessible accommodations are available on a first-come basis. Please arrive early if accessible accommodations are needed. Attendees in need of other accessibility accommodations can email Brandon Kress in the Adams Center at brandon.kress@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-5357. Visit the Accessibility and Special Accommodations page for more information.

A live stream of the event will be available on the Spring 2025 Commencement website.