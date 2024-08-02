Updated Missoula storm cleanup and resources information (Aug. 2)

MISSOULA — Missoula officials have provided an update on the ongoing cleanup efforts from the July 24 storm that brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands.

The below information was provided on Friday, August 2, 2024.

DEBRIS DROP SITES: Debris drop sites that will be open this weekend are listed at missoula.co/storm. The sites at McCormick Park, Playfair Park, and the University of Montana are full and will not reopen.

Debris sites are filling up quickly, and City staff are being flexible with closing and opening sites as needed. Officials request that residents with low-priority debris (i.e., it's not blocking their driveway or causing other access issues) wait to drop it off.

Users should follow all on-site signage and traffic control staff and only drop debris in designated areas. Residents should only bring storm-related tree debris to these sites, not other yard waste or trash.

Officials note that commercial contractors must drop off storm-related debris from residential customers at Garden City Compost, which will be open until 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST: Triple-digit temperatures and possible thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecasted for our area this weekend. Residents should adhere to Stage II fire restrictions, which restrict the use of chainsaws from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Residents should plan to use chainsaws in the morning and then haul debris in the afternoon.

Wind gusts could also impact storm-weakened trees and trees with loose branches and limbs. Residents should look up to ensure they're aware of potential hazards in trees and avoid parking vehicles under trees with hazards.

City Parks staff are flagging the base of city trees with hazards. Keep in mind not all dangerous trees have been identified. Officials strongly urge residents to exercise extreme caution in all parks and natural areas, as the risk of falling trees and branches remains high in the storm's aftermath.

DEBRIS VOLUNTEERS AVAILABLE: Property owners seeking assistance with debris removal should call 406-201-1173.

HOW TO HELP: Residents can go to https://www.volunteermissoula.org/ to sign up to help with storm response efforts.

EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE: Residents seeking financial assistance for property damage should file claims with their homeowner's insurance. While local government may receive financial assistance from the federal government down the road, that assistance will most likely be focused on reimbursing costs to repair public infrastructure, not to provide personal financial assistance to homeowners.

Updated information on storm cleanup resources, including the latest on where debris can be dropped off can be found here.