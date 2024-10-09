Victims of Highway 83 fatal crash near Seeley Lake identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a head-on crash on Montana Highway 83 near Seeley Lake.
Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says Alexis G. Irwin, 29, of Seeley Lake and Alexis R. Berger, 30, of Kalispell died in the two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 9:20 p.m. on Highway 83 near the intersection with Double Arrow Road.
