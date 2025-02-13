Watch Now
VIDEO: An up close look at Missoula's wild horses

The animals, which are part of a herd that has been around since the 1950s, are somewhat elusive.
Five horses from a wild horse herd in Upper Miller Creek have been hanging around that area for the past few days.
MISSOULA — We have a heads up for drivers on Upper Miller Creek in Missoula.

It's important for drivers to know they might be on the road so be cautious if you're headed that way.

The horses — which were back in the same area on Wednesday morning — are part of a herd that has been around since the 1950s and are somewhat elusive.

It goes without saying that people should give the animals their space as they will likely wander out of the area.

