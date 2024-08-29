Western Montana Fair diverts 82% of its waste in 2024

MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair ended up diverting 82% of its waste from the landfill this year, well on the way to the fair’s goal of diverting 90% of its waste.

A total of 74% of waste from the fair was diverted from the landfill in 2023, and this year that number jumped up to 82%. They were able to make that 8% jump largely thanks to Home ReSource’s help.

The majority of the waste that is diverted is waste that is compostable — think food, packaging made out of plants as well as certain paper products.

Besides the compost, the fair also diverts aluminum cans and other aluminum products from the landfill sending them to a recycling facility instead.

While the fair is proud of diverting 82%of its waste this year, they have the ultimate goal of diverting 90% of its waste, qualifying it for a “zero waste event”.

“The Western Montana Fair is one of the biggest events in the state. And so, you know, if we can divert 90% of that that is a huge success and we’re really looking forward to the future on that” said Mason Parker, the zero waste systems manager at Home ReSource.

The diversion process itself is rather labor intensive, with a “green team” going around during the fair helping sort waste.

So when you’re at the fair next year, you can help it reach its 90% goal by properly sorting your waste into the proper bin as you go to throw it away.