Local artist says his 'Treasure Trove' art is an expression of gratitude

MISSOULA — MTN caught up with local artist Stephen Glueckert, who is contributing to the "Treasure Trove" exhibition opening next week at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, which celebrates history through art.

Glueckert selected antique tools from the museum's "Everyday Treasures" gallery and reimagined them through sketches.

He told MTN he felt like each tool was rich in storytelling about Missoula's history and the people who have gone before us.



Glueckert created small accordion books, with the pages showcasing colored pencil sketches of the objects. He then covered the books with 50-year-old vintage upholstery and used paper from India on the inside of the covers.

Glueckert was born in Missoula and has watched the Historical Museum grow from its beginning. He said his artwork is an expression of gratitude.

"It's like a love poem to the museum, really, that's the way I kind of think of it," he shared. "I might not be the greatest poet, but I can create an object that is a tribute to an incredible feat-- this museum's been here for 50 years."

The "Treasure Trove" exhibition opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 26 at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.