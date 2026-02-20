Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, February 20, 2026

Kala Knaus appearing in a Flathead County courtroom on February 29, 2026.
WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

On Thursday, Kala Knaus pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence for a New Year's Day crash near Bigfork that killed 37-year-old Alyssa Sladek. The woman, accused of crossing the center line on Highway 35, faces 20 years in prison with 10 suspended upon sentencing. (Read the full story)

Missoula transportation officials have finalized a safety plan for Reserve Street following more than 1,600 crashes from 2019 to 2023, including three fatalities. The plan proposes enhanced crossings, roundabouts, traffic signals and improved pedestrian safety — though funding remains a challenge with federal money being difficult to secure. (Read the full story)

A Stevensville man retrofitted an Isuzu truck with a giant orca named Killatrina to "inspire smiles and change" across Western Montana through his Montana Orca Project. Bennetto Fernandez said he built his childhood dream hoping to eventually sell ice cream from the whale's service window while spreading joy on the road. (Read the full story)

