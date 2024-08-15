Woman walks away from Missoula Pre Release Center

MISSOULA — Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old woman who didn't return to the Missoula Pre Release Center.

Rayona Charlo, who didn't return to the center after work on Wednesday night, was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday by a co-worker. Charlo was in a black car, possibly a BMW with Montana plates.

She is a Native American with a slender build who is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 153 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Charlo has pierced ears and tattoos.

Charlo was last seen wearing a white spaghetti-strap tank top, black skinny jeans, and a black backpack.

Charlo has felony convictions out of Lake County and is serving 60 months with the Montana Department of Corrections for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. A warrant for Felony Escape has now been issued for Charlo’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Charlo is asked to contact local law enforcement.