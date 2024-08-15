Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Woman walks away from Missoula Pre Release Center

Charlo Walkaway
Missoula Pre Release Center
Charlo Walkaway
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old woman who didn't return to the Missoula Pre Release Center.

Rayona Charlo, who didn't return to the center after work on Wednesday night, was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday by a co-worker. Charlo was in a black car, possibly a BMW with Montana plates.

She is a Native American with a slender build who is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 153 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Charlo has pierced ears and tattoos.

Charlo was last seen wearing a white spaghetti-strap tank top, black skinny jeans, and a black backpack.

Charlo has felony convictions out of Lake County and is serving 60 months with the Montana Department of Corrections for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. A warrant for Felony Escape has now been issued for Charlo’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Charlo is asked to contact local law enforcement.

More local news from KPAX
Storm Damage

Missoula County

Gianforte requests presidential disaster declaration following Missoula storm

MTN News
Trash near California St. Bridge, Missoula

Missoula County

Missoula looks to pass emergency levy as issues regarding homelessness persist

Zach Volheim
Rickisha 'Kisha' Bear

MMIP

Search for missing Montana woman Kisha Bear continues

Aneesa Coomer
High Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest moving to ‘high’” fire danger

MTN News
Northwest Montana Fair Parking Fundraisers

Flathead County

Local organizations use Northwest Montana Fair parking as a fundraiser

Kiana Wilson
Bed Bath and Beyond Missoula

Missoula County

Providence Health opening new Southgate Mall clinic

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader