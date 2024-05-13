Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Work beginning chipsealing Johnsrud-McNamara Road near Missoula

The project will begin Monday as crews chip seal the existing asphalt roadway from Highway 200 to Whitaker Bridge.
Screenshot 2024-05-13 at 10.01.05.png
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 12:05:11-04

MISSOULA — The popular Johnsrud-McNamara Road, which follows the Blackfoot River 18 miles east of Missoula, will get a fresh layer of chipseal before the start of the busy summer season.

The project will begin Monday as crews chipseal the existing asphalt roadway from Highway 200 to Whitaker Bridge.

While the road will remain open throughout the project, expect delays.

Additional work will be done within the Blackfoot River’s day-use sites and Thibideau Campground. The campground will be closed between May 20 and May 24 while that work takes place.

The parking lot at the Whitaker Bridge River access site will also be expanded for additional trailer parking.

More local news from KPAX
Garnet Ghost Town

Out and About

Garnet Ghost Town raising admission charge

MTN News
9:45 AM, May 13, 2024
SKQ Dam

Western Montana News

Federal agency to allow Energy Keepers to raise Flathead Lake levels

MTN News
9:23 AM, May 13, 2024
Polson Fatal Head On Crash

Western Montana News

1 person killed, 1 hurt in Polson crash, “impairment” suspected

MTN News
9:00 AM, May 13, 2024
East Missoula shooting

Missoula County

Shooting incident at East Missoula home Sunday under investigation

MTN News
8:26 PM, May 12, 2024
Flowers hanging from Caras Nursery on Mother's Day, Missoula

Western Montana News

Western Montanans celebrate Mother's Day

Derek Joseph
5:54 PM, May 12, 2024
Graduates at the UM commencement ceremony, Missoula

Missoula County

Lily Gladstone gives commencement speech at UM graduation

Derek Joseph
5:28 PM, May 11, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader