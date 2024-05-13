Work beginning chipsealing Johnsrud-McNamara Road near Missoula

MISSOULA — The popular Johnsrud-McNamara Road, which follows the Blackfoot River 18 miles east of Missoula, will get a fresh layer of chipseal before the start of the busy summer season.

The project will begin Monday as crews chipseal the existing asphalt roadway from Highway 200 to Whitaker Bridge.

While the road will remain open throughout the project, expect delays.

Additional work will be done within the Blackfoot River’s day-use sites and Thibideau Campground. The campground will be closed between May 20 and May 24 while that work takes place.

The parking lot at the Whitaker Bridge River access site will also be expanded for additional trailer parking.