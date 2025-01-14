Missoula Fire Department responds to two structure fires in one day

MISSOULA — Missoula Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires on Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:27 p.m. to the first fire at the Fairbridge Inn, located at 3803 Brooks Street.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire burning in the maintenance room on the first floor. Smoke was found throughout the building.

Seven units and 15 firefighters quickly contained the fire. After searching the rest of the building, five individuals were treated for smoke inhalation. MFD estimates $20,000 worth of property damage, but said $4 million worth of property was saved.

Forty five minutes later at 3:16 p.m., crews were dispatched to a second structure fire at the University of Montana's Physical Plant. MFD arrived shortly after and located a fire in one of two boiler heating units, causing heavy smoke to billow from the building.

Three engines, two ladder trucks, a command truck and two Fire Chiefs were able to suppress the fire using two hose lines. Engineers at the plant assisted by shutting off the gas and electrical power to the affected area.

MFD estimates $30,000 worth of damage, and $2 million worth of property saved.

Both fires remain under investigation and have been assigned to a Fire Prevention Investigator, according to MFD.