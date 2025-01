MISSOULA — Fire crews raced to the University of Montana Monday afternoon for a report of smoke billowing out of the campus power plant.

UM Strategic Communications Director Dave Kuntz confirmed a fire was reported at the plant around 3 p.m.

Several City of Missoula Fire Department trucks responded, but the scene appeared relatively calm outside a few minutes after arrival.

MTN has reached out to UM for details about what happened. We will have additional information as it becomes available.