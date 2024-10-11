A conversation with CBS News 48 Hours reporter Michelle Miller about the Jermain Charlo special

MISSOULA — The CBS show 48 Hours is broadcasting an hour-long investigation into the disappearance of 23-year-old Jermain Charlo at 9 p.m. Saturday on KPAX.

Charlo has been missing for more than six years. Jill Valley talked with CBS News 48 Hours reporter Michelle Miller about the story. Miller describes the process involved in bringing the story to the air below.

How It All Began

"The Jermain Charlo special was brought to life thanks to the initiative of Marcy Spencer and Steve McCain, two dedicated producers on this project. They initially presented the idea to our executive producer, Judy Tiger, who immediately recognized its importance. The first steps involved critical questions: Can we speak to Jermain Charlo’s family members?"

"This inquiry marked the beginning of a year-long journey, where gaining the trust and support of the Flathead Reservation community was paramount. Special thanks are owed to Dani and Valenda, whose cooperation was instrumental. In their eyes, this was an investigation that had stagnated for six painful years. The Missoula Montana Police Department engaged in this production by releasing snippets of surveillance footage from the night of June 15, 2018, that possibly captures Jermain’s last moments."

Generating Leads and Solving Cases

"An essential question in our work is always: Do these 48-hour specials generate leads? Simply put, they do. Over the years, the airing of such specials has often resulted in new tips and breakthroughs in cases."

"With Jermain Charlo’s story, the cooperation from her family and various law enforcement agencies, including Tribal law enforcement and Missoula law enforcement, was vital. Without their help, this story might never have reached the public in its current form. The family’s perseverance in ensuring that the world remembers Jermain and continues searching for answers is heartening. Their voices remind us of the enduring love and hope that they hold for her."

Highlighting the Indigenous Community’s Plight

"This case marked our first foray into the Indigenous community, driven by a mission to shed light on distressing statistics. In Montana, Indigenous people make up 6% of the population yet account for a staggering 24% of the state’s missing persons cases. The disparity in media coverage and attention these cases receive compared to others is alarming."

"Our goal has always been to amplify the voices that often go unheard. By telling Jermain Charlo’s story, we hope to raise awareness and perhaps stir action where once there was only inertia. This goes beyond simple media responsibility — it’s about justice and recognition for those lost and the families left in the despairing void of uncertainty."

A Call to Action

"As this special airs, we hope that it will reach someone who knows something, even if they are unsure of the significance of what they know. A small piece of information can crack a case wide open, bringing much-needed answers and closure to families like Jermain Charlo’s."

"This endeavor was more than a production; it was a heartfelt mission to help a grieving community gain a voice on a national platform. Let us remember Jermain Charlo and contribute to a future where no one is forgotten, and every missing person’s case gets the attention it deserves."

You can get more in-depth coverage including information not heard in the broadcast by listening to the 48 hours Post Mortem podcast.

