FWP seeking donations of new and gently used life jackets

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for donations of new and gently used life jackets to restock loaner stations across the state.

Life jacket loaner stations at places like Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena allow families to safely enjoy Montana waters.

FWP says each year, the stations need to be restocked as life vests become lost, damaged, or stolen.

Life jackets can be of any size. The only life jackets not accepted are inflatable PFDs.

Donated life jackets are cleaned and inspected before being put out for public use.

The donation drive runs the week of May 19 to coincide with National Safe Boating Week.

Donations will be accepted at the FWP Region 2 office on Spurgin Road in Missoula.