HELENA - September marks National Addiction Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and celebrate the millions of Americans who are recovering from substance use disorders.

Dedicated people in Helena who have lived it are helping their neighbors in need recover.

“There is many pathways to recovery, so it is not concrete, it is not one size fits all,” said Scotty Howard, an addiction peer mentor at St. Peter’s Health.

Watch: St. Peter's Health is utilizing addiction peer mentors:

Montana hospital utilizing addiction peer mentors

The St. Peter’s Health peer support program helps those battling addiction find which path to take with the guidance of former addicts.

James Howland is a peer support with the emergency department and says, “Recovery is possible, and it starts with a choice, and we are here to support you when you make that choice.”

For the peers, recovery has changed their lives, and they hope it will change the lives of those they work with.

“It has allowed me to have a life as a human being again,” said Howland

“The biggest thing recovery has given me is the opportunity to give to my life differently,” said Mark Nay, another peer support worker with the emergency department.

It also allowed them a unique perspective they can use to help others.

“The biggest thing that we really try to do is to help people see the best in themselves," Nay says.

The program is funded by the Montana Opioid Abatement Trust and the Montana Mental Health Trust to increase access to treatment in a judgment-free way and reduce emergency visits.

“We get a lot of people that come through and nobody is on their best day, so we are able to offer them support, lend an ear, and help them navigate the social resources in the community,” said Erin Olson, a peer with the behavioral health unit.

St. Peter’s is the first health system to participate in the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative to support current employees in recovery.

They also aim to grow that impact through peer support.

“Do not wait, it does not get better unless you start acknowledging there is an issue going on,” said Olson.

To learn more about the resources available, you can contact St. Peter's Health at PeerSupport@sphealth.org.