National Eating Disorder Awareness Week highlights lack of Montana resources

MISSOULA — Monday, Feb. 24 is the start of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Medical research shows eating disorders are the second deadliest mental illness yet families often don't know where to turn for help. In fact, Missoula has zero in-person clinics.

Symptoms can look like obsession with exercise, not eating in social settings, anxiety around food or sudden cutting out of certain food groups in ones diet.

If you see your loved one is showering right after every meal, that could be another telling sign.

The only clinic in all of the state of Montana is in Bozeman.

Equip Health therapist Hannah Bishop, from a virtual clinic, says that an age group at high-risk are college aged individuals.

Since Missoula is a college town, Bishop says it is safe to say many walk around with this and have not been diagnosed or received help.

If you or a loved one is struggling a solution to receiving help in Missoula, signing up with a virtual clinic could be the solution.

Through video, one can receive guidance on how to navigate an ED with professional one on one help- no matter your location.

Equip Health is available online and can connect you to a team certified medical professionals. You can also call (855) 691-4343 for a consultation.