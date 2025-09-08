Ballots due back Tuesday for Missoula Municipal Election

MISSOULA - Ballots due back Tuesday for Missoula Municipal Primary.

Tuesday is election day in Missoula, but polling places will not be open. The September 9th election is a municipal primary. Candidates for Missoula mayor are on the ballot along with candidates for three city council wards.

Voters now must drop ballots off at three places across town, as this is a mail-only election.

You can drop off your ballot on election day at the elections center, which is located at 140 N. Russell St. (Building B), 2385 Flynn Lane (Hellgate Elementary Baseball Fields) and on South Russell St. between the fairgrounds and YMCA.

If residents need to register to vote, change their address or make other updates to their registration, they will need to do that person at the Elections Office. By law, the office will be closed to new voter registration between noon and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8. Voters can still drop off a ballot, receive a replacement ballot or pick up an undeliverable ballot during that time. Voters can check that their address and other information are up to date online at myvoterpageMT.com.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A list of mayoral and city council candidates is available at missoula.co/25primarycandidates.

