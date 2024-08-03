Northside Pedestrian Bridge hosts grand re-opening

MISSOULA — After two years of being closed the Northside pedestrian bridge in Missoula held it’s grand re-opening ceremony today.

Mayor Andrea Davis and other city officials were there to help cut the ribbon that officially opened the bridge to the public.

The ceremony featured live music and food to celebrate the return of a Northside neighborhood staple.

The Northside Bridge was closed two years ago due to structural damage and now Missoula’s Northside neighborhoods have easier pedestrian access to get downtown.