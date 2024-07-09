Poverello Center asks for specific donations ahead of Missoula heatwave

MISSOULA — The Poverello Center in Missoula is asking for donations to help those in the homeless community who may have to be outdoors for a long time as temperatures rise across Western Montana.

The Poverello is asking people to donate extra water, bug spray and sunscreen to help the community during the heatwave, saying these items are essential for physical relief, and that and any donation will make a big difference.

Donations can be dropped off at the Poverello Center at 1110 West Broadway or at the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter at 1919 North Avenue West.