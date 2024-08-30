Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

4H clubs show off animals at the Ravalli County Fair

4H clubs have been showing off their animals and hard work all week long at the Ravalli County Fair
2024 Ravalli Fair 4H
Emily Brown/MTN News
4H kids raise farm animals while learning self confidence, public speaking, and organizational skills in the process
2024 Ravalli Fair 4H
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — From cows to sheep, 4H clubs have been showing off their animals and hard work all week long at the Ravalli County Fair.

4H kids raise and care for farm animals while learning self-confidence, public speaking, and organizational skills in the process.

Not only are they growing as people, but 4H-ers are also helping their community. Many in 4H buy feed and other products for their animals from local stores helping the Bitterroot economy. Then many sell their animals to Ravalli County buyers.
Fair is the culmination that clubs have been preparing for all year and where they get to see which ribbons they'll come away with.

"4H is an amazing program," stated MSU extension Ravalli 4H youth development agent Sophie Kolb. "They put a lot of hard work and effort and so fair is really the accumulation of everything that they've been doing throughout the year. So, it's a really great experience to see the kids go from the start of weighing in their animals to that finished product," she continued.

The Ravalli County Fair will wrap up on Aug. 31, 2024.

More local news from KPAX
Powdered Soul

Salute to Service

Salute to Service: Athletes giving back to the Flathead community

Kiana Wilson
Superior I90 Fatal Crash Map

Western Montana News

1 person killed in Interstate 90 crash near Superior

MTN News
Community Medical Center

Missoula County

Community Medical Center registered nurses approve new contract

MTN News
Missoula Urban Camping Sign.jpg

Missoula County

Residents voice concerns over the new Missoula urban camping ordnance

Kathryn Roley
Sharrott Creek Fire Helicopter

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire update (Aug. 30)

MTN News
_DSC5588.JPG

Sports

Lolo's Sawyer Depee set for BKFC title fight in October

Kyle Hansen

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader