4H clubs show off animals at the Ravalli County Fair

HAMILTON — From cows to sheep, 4H clubs have been showing off their animals and hard work all week long at the Ravalli County Fair.

4H kids raise and care for farm animals while learning self-confidence, public speaking, and organizational skills in the process.



Not only are they growing as people, but 4H-ers are also helping their community. Many in 4H buy feed and other products for their animals from local stores helping the Bitterroot economy. Then many sell their animals to Ravalli County buyers.

Fair is the culmination that clubs have been preparing for all year and where they get to see which ribbons they'll come away with.

"4H is an amazing program," stated MSU extension Ravalli 4H youth development agent Sophie Kolb. "They put a lot of hard work and effort and so fair is really the accumulation of everything that they've been doing throughout the year. So, it's a really great experience to see the kids go from the start of weighing in their animals to that finished product," she continued.

The Ravalli County Fair will wrap up on Aug. 31, 2024.