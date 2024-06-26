Commissioners approve alcohol at Ravalli County Fairgrounds

HAMILTON — Ravalli County commissioners voted on Tuesday, June 25 to approve a new alcohol ordinance for the county fairgrounds.

The change repeals ordinances No. 11 and No. 3.

In the past, alcohol consumption and sales were only allowed inside the Farmers State Bank Event Center building but the new ordinance permits the purchase, sale, possession, and use of alcohol anywhere on the grounds.

Alcohol must only be sold by State of Montana licensed vendors with submitted liability insurance of $1 million, or as determined by the county commissioners. Every event with alcohol also must get approval from the fairgrounds before hosting.

Concerns have been voiced that alcohol would change the family-friendly atmosphere of the Ravalli County Fair. However, the new ordinance does not change the event's no-alcohol policy. Additionally, the two weeks before and after the fair must also be dry.

The new ordinance takes effect on July 25, 2024.