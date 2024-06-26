Watch Now
Commissioners approve alcohol at Ravalli County Fairgrounds

The new ordinance does not change the no alcohol policy during the Ravalli County Fair
Ravalli County Commissioners
Emily Brown/MTN News
Ravalli County commissioners voted on June 25, 2024, to approve a new alcohol ordinance for the Ravalli County Fairgrounds.
Ravalli County Commissioners
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 26, 2024

HAMILTON — Ravalli County commissioners voted on Tuesday, June 25 to approve a new alcohol ordinance for the county fairgrounds.

The change repeals ordinances No. 11 and No. 3.

In the past, alcohol consumption and sales were only allowed inside the Farmers State Bank Event Center building but the new ordinance permits the purchase, sale, possession, and use of alcohol anywhere on the grounds.

Ravalli County Fairgrounds Event Center
In the past, alcohol consumption and sales were only allowed inside the Farmers State Bank Event Center building on the fairgrounds

Alcohol must only be sold by State of Montana licensed vendors with submitted liability insurance of $1 million, or as determined by the county commissioners. Every event with alcohol also must get approval from the fairgrounds before hosting.

Concerns have been voiced that alcohol would change the family-friendly atmosphere of the Ravalli County Fair. However, the new ordinance does not change the event's no-alcohol policy. Additionally, the two weeks before and after the fair must also be dry.

The new ordinance takes effect on July 25, 2024.

