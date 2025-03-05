Grand opening planned for new VA clinic in Hamilton

HELENA — A new VA clinic is set to open later this month in Ravalli County.

The Montana VA Health Care System is set to open a newly built, 8,000-square-foot clinic at 1331 North 1st Street in Hamilton.

The facility is approximately 600% larger than the old clinic.

“Opening this new clinic in Hamilton is one way that we are trying to fulfill our promise to provide world-class healthcare for Montana’s veterans,” said Montana VA Executive Director Duane Gill.

Gill noted that the larger clinic will have expanded services and will be able to serve more veterans.

A grand opening ceremony will be held at the Bitterroot River Inn and Convention Center at 10 a.m. on March 14.

The event will be followed by a ribbon cutting at the new clinic and people will be able to tour the new facility.