Hamilton debris cleanup continues, debris drop-off site announced

City officials are providing an update on the debris cleanup in Hamilton following Friday's storm
MRC Trucking and Excavation on U.S. Highway 93 in Victor is offering a place for Hamilton residents to drop off storm debris.
HAMILTON — The cleanup from a storm that hit Hamilton on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, is continuing.

MRC Trucking and Excavation in Victor is offering a place for Hamilton residents to drop off storm debris.

“Green waste” can be dropped off at the MRC gravel pit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Donations will be accepted by people dropping off debris with the proceeds being given to the Corvallis Baseball Association and the Victor music program.
A social media post states that waste containing “trash, stumps, rocks, wire, metal or any other inorganic materials,” will not be accepted.

People are asked to follow the signs and look out for equipment as the area is an active gravel pit. The drop-off site is located at 1671 U.S. Highway 93 in Victor.

City officials are also advising storm debris cleanup hasn’t begun in city parks and that people need to use caution. 

The City of Hamilton provided to following information:

"Downed trees, branches, and dangling limbs that could be hazardous. Exercise caution when walking or biking through parks and be on the lookout for potential hazards.
  • Please stay clear of downed trees: They can be under tension and spring up unexpectedly to cause injury.
  • Do not climb on downed trees: Sometimes they are held in place by only a strand of bark or a few fibers.
  • Be aware of your surroundings: Look up for potential falling hazard
  • Keep children and pets safe: Supervise them closely and avoid damaged areas."
