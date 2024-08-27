Hamilton debris cleanup continues, debris drop-off site announced

HAMILTON — The cleanup from a storm that hit Hamilton on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, is continuing.

MRC Trucking and Excavation in Victor is offering a place for Hamilton residents to drop off storm debris.

“Green waste” can be dropped off at the MRC gravel pit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.



Donations will be accepted by people dropping off debris with the proceeds being given to the Corvallis Baseball Association and the Victor music program.

A social media post states that waste containing “trash, stumps, rocks, wire, metal or any other inorganic materials,” will not be accepted.

People are asked to follow the signs and look out for equipment as the area is an active gravel pit. The drop-off site is located at 1671 U.S. Highway 93 in Victor.

City officials are also advising storm debris cleanup hasn’t begun in city parks and that people need to use caution.

The City of Hamilton provided to following information: