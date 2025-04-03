Hamilton’s HEARTism showcases expansion, celebrates World Autism Day

HAMILTON — April 2 is World Autism Day.

In Hamilton, HEARTism Community Center hosted an open house with a dance party to highlight their expansion and celebrate.

“I always get big hugs and enthusiastic hellos, and it's just such a positive place, you know, you just leave your ego at the door," said Jessica Fitzpatrick, director and founder of HEARTism.

Nine years ago, HEARTism community center was started in Corvallis by Fitzpatrick, who was seeking a tighter-knit community for her daughter with autism.

“I wanted to create a community for all of our families to be able to get together and do fun things together," Fitzpatrick said.

Not long after, they added board member Jennifer Weizel who learned about the first certified autism center in the state at a farmer’s market booth.

"I just was drawn to it and said 'what do you have? do you need help? can we help you at summer camp?' And I've been here ever since," Former Board President Jennifer Weizel said.

HEARTISM moved to Hamilton two years ago and has recently upgraded its space.

"We've had several new families join us in the last few months and we needed to expand and this space became available and our landlord remodeled it for us," Fitzpatrick said, noting HEARTism's addition of the area next to their location.

Around 60 families utilize the facility’s free services for those with special needs, like exercise classes.

"They develop mastery and skills that they can use in daily life, lifting, navigating, oh gosh, carrying all those sorts of things," Weizel said.

Plus, art which participants fail to miss on Monday nights.

“Yeah, I like to paint," participant Rachel said.

Through connection and community, participants are making their special needs into superpowers.

“I’m strong," participant Greg shared.

