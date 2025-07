MISSOULA — A 47-year-old man from Hamilton died in a Monday evening crash in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the Eastside Highway in the Corvallis area.

The man was driving a motorcycle southbound near mile marker 8.5 when he missed a curve, went off the road and crashed.

The victim's name has not been released.