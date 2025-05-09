Remembering Robert Leonardi: A family's mission to create safer paths for children

HAMILTON — Six years ago, a tragic accident claimed the life of young Robert Leonardi, a vibrant 9-year-old boy with a passion for play and a love for life.

As he made his way to a friend’s house on a Sunday morning, just 100 yards from his front door, he was struck and killed by an impaired driver. Robert’s loss was a devastating blow to his family and the Hamilton community.

In response, his family turned their grief into positive action through the establishment of the Play Like Robert Foundation, designed to benefit children and community groups in the Bitterroot Valley.

A significant initiative stemming from the foundation is the development of a safer pedestrian infrastructure in Hamilton. The goal is to prevent future tragedies like the one that took Robert's life.

The foundation and its collaborators are currently working on a new project to pave a path along Golf Course Road, a major thoroughfare that can often be perilous for pedestrians.

A Community Effort to Enhance Safety

Alyce Leonardi, Robert's mother, talked about the mission of the foundation.

Our goal is to create trails and pedestrian paths for walkers and runners to get around Hamilton safely. We're building six to eight foot asphalt paved pathways that are for shared use."

MTN had the opportunity to visit the trailhead of the mile-long RAL trail — named for Robert's initials. The trail was created in his memory through the efforts of Robert's parents, Alyce and Phil Leonardi, and serves as a focal point for community walking.

"We’re currently in the engineering phase of a transportation alternatives grant. It aims to connect the southern entrance of Robert's Trail with the front door of Daly School. We've achieved our goal of 300 matching funds as part of the $1.7 million project, with engineers actively working on it," Phil Leonardi told MTN.

The project is set for completion in a couple of years. However, the Leonardi family envisions a more extensive network of locally and federally funded paths throughout Hamilton.

"We plan on building more trails; we aren't going to stop at one," Alyce asserted. "We say we're in the trail-building business, and business is good," Phil added.

The Play Like Robert Foundation: Fostering Community and Connection

The Play Like Robert foundation extends its mission beyond trail building. It seeks to connect people through learning, play, and the courage to try new things.

Each year, "Robert’s Run," which is held on the first Sunday in August, gathers thousands of participants for a day of running and community spirit. The funds raised during the event support local organizations, playgrounds, aquatic centers, and libraries. Last year alone, the event generated $50,000 for these causes.

"Robert loved to play. He loved games, sports, academics, and reading," Alyce recounted. "The money we raise goes towards enriching the community that meant so much to him."

The Leonardi family hopes the foundation's work serves as a model for other communities seeking safer pathways for their children.

It's a fitting tribute to Robert’s spirit and a proactive step to ensure other families do not experience similar tragedies.

"So that’s why we have the run, to remember his spirit. That's why the funds raised go back into the community for other kids to enjoy Robert's spirit. And this is why we want to build trails — to ensure that nothing like this happens to other families," Alyce said.

In honoring Robert's memory, the Leonardi family and the Play Like Robert Foundation are not only creating safer places but inspiring a movement of community resilience and unity to honor Robert's memory.

