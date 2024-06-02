Western Montana LGBTQ+ Center hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

MISSOULA — The Calendar has turned to June which marks the official start of Pride month in Missoula and it was kicked off with the opening of a new center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured special guest speakers including Mayor Andrea Davis and other members of the center.

This opening also means the Western Montana LGBTQ Plus Center the Montana Two Spirit Society and the Gay Task Force are now under one roof.

Members of the Two Spirit Society reflected on the advantages of having these resources more accessible.

David Herrara the director of the Two Spirit Society explained.

"It's about creating a very welcoming and safe space for everybody and I think you know with all of us working together I think the opportunity for us to continue to work and to get stronger and grow and hopefully then allow us to collaborate on fundraising as well."

Missoula Pride will be celebrated June 14 through 16 and more information can be found here.