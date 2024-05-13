Watch Now
1 person killed, 1 hurt in Polson crash, “impairment” suspected

The crash remains under investigation but "impairment" is believed to have been a factor
Polson Fatal Head On Crash
Bob and Linda Hermes
One person died and another person was injured in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Polson on May 12, 2024.
Polson Fatal Head On Crash
Posted at 9:00 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 11:03:00-04

POLSON — One person died and another was injured in a Sunday afternoon head-on crash in Polson.

The crash happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of the Armed Forces Bridge.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson says the driver headed southbound — identified as Sarah Loschke — appears to have crossed into the northbound lane and hit an oncoming vehicle.

 The driver of the northbound vehicle — identified as Arden Cowan — was killed in the crash.

Chief Simpson says the crash remains under investigation, “and impairment is alleged to have been a contributing factor.”

Loschke was taken to the hospital following the crash and was later arrested for Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence, according to a news release.

“While we are grateful for the swift response and help from all the first responders involved, we are saddened by the situation. Both the Cowan and Loschke families are in our prayers, Chief Simpson stated.

