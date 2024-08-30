Watch Now
1 person killed in Interstate 90 crash near Superior

MISSOULA — One person died in a crash on Interstate 90 in Mineral County on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 4 p.m. on I-90 westbound near Superior.

The victim — whose gender, age, and hometown are not immediately available at this time — was headed eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 51 when his pickup truck crossed the median and hit an eastbound semi-truck head-on.

The pickup truck caught on fire and the semi-truck overturned. The driver of the semi — a 35-year-old man from Livingston — was also hurt in the crash, according to MHP.

An investigation into the fatal crash is continuing.

