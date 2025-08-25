Missoula City Council to consider sidewalk levy, speed limit cut near Lowell school

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council is voting on the hot topic of sidewalks tonight, with a levy and the city sidewalk loan program set for a public hearing.

Council members will also be seeking to lower the speed limit near Lowell Elementary School.

The city is seeking to bring in an additional $300,000 for the replacement of completed curbs, sidewalks and gutters for the Worden/Turner Improvements Project and the Ivy/Franklin Improvements Project for the sidewalk levy.

This levy coincides with the city’s interfund loan program, a program that lends money for the construction of sidewalks within the city.

The city is seeking to move $310,000 from the lending fund to the construction fund, meaning that a 4.75% interest rate loan will be given for the completion of sidewalks.

People who've been in the area of Lowell Elementary School may be familiar with scattered sidewalks, which can create a challenge for traffic in the area with pedestrians, especially when school is in session.

The city is looking to adopt a resolution changing the speed limit in the area from 25 mph to 20 mph to help mitigate some of the risks that come along with the area.

The Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Monday in the city council chambers located at 140 West Pine Street.